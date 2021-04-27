Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will post sales of $42.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.95 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $102.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $907.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $815.62 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $49.14. 90,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,897. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.45.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $23,240,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $22,847,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $13,437,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

