Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.22. 1,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day moving average is $97.77. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $59.68 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,898.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,360. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

