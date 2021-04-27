SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Raised to C$14.50 at National Bankshares

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

