Silgan (SLGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. Silgan has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

