Sika’s (SXYAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SXYAY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,232. Sika has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

