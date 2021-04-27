Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Sika alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Sika has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.