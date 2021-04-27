Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SGLB opened at $3.64 on Friday. Sigma Labs has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 182.86% and a negative net margin of 693.68%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

