Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LWSCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Friday.

Sienna Senior Living stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $11.91.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

