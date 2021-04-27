Shopify’s (SHOP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$1,441.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,430.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,454.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.00. Shopify has a one year low of C$840.01 and a one year high of C$1,900.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.91 billion and a PE ratio of 446.16.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

