Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,644.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $1,750.00 to $1,644.50 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,343.57.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $1,166.00 on Monday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $595.03 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,138.02. The stock has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 742.68, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.