Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCL. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.29.

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$5.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$385.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.16. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$1.33 and a 52 week high of C$7.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$325.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

