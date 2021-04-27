ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SFBS opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,400 shares of company stock worth $8,396,782. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after buying an additional 369,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $11,163,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 189,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

