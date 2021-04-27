Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 5,242 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after buying an additional 158,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after buying an additional 207,284 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $300.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.78 and a 200 day moving average of $211.67. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $304.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

