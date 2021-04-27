Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 16,894 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

