Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 16,771 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,771 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ED. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

ED stock opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $85.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

