Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 15,452 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 82.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

