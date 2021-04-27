Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.