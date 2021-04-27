Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $300,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,327,000. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 140,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

NYSE:DFS opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $107.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.