Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172,855 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock opened at $210.89 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.05 and its 200-day moving average is $201.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.