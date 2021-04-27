Select Energy Services (WTTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. On average, analysts expect Select Energy Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.88.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

