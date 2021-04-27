SEI Investments Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

SEIC stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SEI Investments by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

