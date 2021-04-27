Seaport Global Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $155.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $166.14.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

