Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $37.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after buying an additional 306,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

