Scotiabank Boosts AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to $25.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised AltaGas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

ATGFF opened at $17.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

