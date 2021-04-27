S&CO Inc. Makes New $347,000 Investment in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SUMO stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,107. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $446,385.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,613 shares of company stock valued at $13,621,767 over the last 90 days.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

