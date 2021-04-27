S&CO Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.6% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

