S&CO Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,213 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned 0.07% of Pure Storage worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 27.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. 28,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,877. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTG. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

