S&CO Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

S&CO Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $2,802,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 61,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,495,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,870,000 after acquiring an additional 136,825 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. 13,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,780. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

