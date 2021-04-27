Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after purchasing an additional 492,543 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after buying an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after buying an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $102.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

