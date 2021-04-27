Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,444 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $79.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

