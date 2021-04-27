Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Raised by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 10.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,004,000 after acquiring an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,264,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,900,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $140.83. 2,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,944. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.14 and a one year high of $141.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.