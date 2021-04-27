Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Broadleaf Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.1% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after purchasing an additional 266,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,647. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

