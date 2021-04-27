Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €145.00 ($170.59) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €126.00 ($148.24).

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €136.52 ($160.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €130.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €121.62. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

