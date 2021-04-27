SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.06. 26,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,210. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,969.94 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.95. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

