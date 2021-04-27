Santander Consumer USA (SC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SC stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $32.09.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SC. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

