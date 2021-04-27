Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on SC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SC traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 560,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,390. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.