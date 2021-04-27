Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $44.73 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

