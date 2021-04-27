Sandvik AB (publ)’s (SDVKY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $20,417,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.