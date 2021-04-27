Sandford D. Smith Sells 9,739 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $270,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sandford D. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $270,314.22.

On Friday, April 9th, Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26.

CYTK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 563,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,504. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 36.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

