RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

GHVI stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Get Gores Holdings VI alerts:

Gores Holdings VI Profile

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Gores Holdings VI, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.