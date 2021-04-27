Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.31. 4,538,774 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.