Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$4.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce ($4.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.10). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 207.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($13.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.71) to ($8.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 in the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.