Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSFE. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
Paysafe stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
