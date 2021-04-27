Royal Bank of Canada Boosts RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target to $115.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RLI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.20. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

