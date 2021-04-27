Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Opsens (TSE:OPS) Price Target to C$3.50

Opsens (TSE:OPS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 97.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Opsens in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of TSE:OPS traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 38,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,998. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.41. Opsens has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of C$188.75 million and a PE ratio of 126.43.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

