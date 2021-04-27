Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Given New $2.90 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.60 to $2.90 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROGFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.57.

ROGFF opened at $1.78 on Monday. Roxgold has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

