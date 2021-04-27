Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.75-$15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.67. Roper Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.61-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $440.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $308.17 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $433.78.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

