Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $428.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP traded up $13.49 on Thursday, hitting $445.86. The stock had a trading volume of 792,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,788. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.79. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $323.33 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

