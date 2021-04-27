Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases Shares of 942 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 942 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $20,502,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in SEA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $272.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of -92.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.87 and a 200 day moving average of $212.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

