Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $243,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $274.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $275.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

